New Year's babies! Charlotte area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area hospitals are welcoming some new bundles of joy to usher in 2021.
In Charlotte, Emerson Ruth Collins was born at Novant Presbyterian Hospital just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. The 5 pound, 11 ounce baby girl is healthy and already being snuggled by mom and dad.
In Matthews, another baby girl made her debut at 2:16 a.m. Kennedy Josey was born at Novant Health Matthews, weighing in at 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Kennedy has two big brothers to look up, ages 7 and 9.
Novant Health Huntersville and Mint-Hill have not announced the birth of their first babies of 2021 yet.
WCNC Charlotte is also waiting to learn about the first babies born at Atrium Health hospitals Friday morning.