Heads up, parents: Diapers are about to get even more expensive

The cost of diapers is going up even more. This comes as new research shows many families already struggle to pay for the essentials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diapers are about to get even more expensive for everyone who became a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents of small children already know diapers are pricey but the bad news is they're going to cost even more. This news comes as new research found that one in three American families are already struggling to afford them.

So what's behind the price hike? Let's connect the dots.

Proctor and Gamble, which makes brands like Pampers and Luvs, warned consumers it will raise its prices this fall. Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark, which makes brands like Huggies and Pull-Ups, said it will raise prices in June.

According to NielsenIQ, diaper prices have gone up nearly 9% in the last year, and some families easily spend upwards of $100 per month on diapers.

Economists say it's a perfect storm that is affecting many of the things we buy. Shipping delays, supply chain disruptions, as well as changes in how we spend our money are causing a lot of manufacturers to raise their prices.

That includes things like furniture, electronics and household goods. During the pandemic, we switched to mostly online shopping, which led to a shortage of shipping containers to move products around the world.

All this adds up to you paying more at checkout.

