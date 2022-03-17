Some state leaders are pushing for investigation into social media platforms, saying they harm teen mental health

Lawmakers said they were worried social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are unhealthy for kids.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Instagram recently added parental control options after the app came under fire for possibly posing a danger to the mental health of young users. New parental controls are being rolled out, meant to make the platform safer for children under 16 years old.

They include choosing how long a child can spend on Instagram and parental notifications for when a child reports another user on the app.

But Instagram isn't alone in the spotlight. Several other social media platforms are under the microscope.

Tennessee is among states launching a probe into TikTok's effect on minors' mental health. The investigation was launched in March by a group of Attorneys General from states including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

In November, a former employee said Instagram's parent company did not protect its users, even after an internal investigation showed the harm it can have on a teen's mental health.

Some Knoxville moms said they agreed there should be more parental control on social media platforms. Jessica Seeber said, among other topics,that she's concerned about cyberbullying, the impact social media can have on body image and self-esteem.

"Kids need to be monitored on the internet," Seeber said. "I want my girls to be confident in themselves,"

Celena O'Neal, a social worker for Oneida Schools, said she's seen the harmful effects of social media firsthand.

"A lot of students compare their lives to others and that often results in self-esteem issues,” she said. "There's a lot more things on there now than there were when we were young."

The school is promoting early intervention, she said.

"A full-time therapist for Mountain People is on staff here at the school. We have the STEM Project that comes in and talks to the students regularly," O'Neal said, and all students also have access to a social-emotional learning program that teaches students how to develop coping skills.

Lots of parents are in favor of parental controls on social media platforms and some Tennessee lawmakers said he worries about the impact of social media, particularly TikTok.

“I’m concerned about the potential long-term effects TikTok could have on a young person’s ability to concentrate and to stay focused for a longer period of time. This concern stems from the nature of its brief videos and the ability for a user to quickly scroll through various posts. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to address any issues that may be revealed as a result of this investigation," State Rep. Chris Hurt said to WBIR in a statement.

State Rep. Dennis Powers also said he thinks there needs to be a change to the way social media is filtered.

"TikTok has been one of the worst offenders, I believe. I've seen so many things on there that we encourage and we try to keep our little ones from ever watching," Powers said.