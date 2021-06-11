Lancaster County community raises money to help find missing dog

The family says after getting their dog Hank home, their goal is to train him with EPIC Animal Recovery so he can help others find lost or stolen pets.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A family in Indian Land, South Carolina, is searching for their dog Hank after they say he ran off chasing a squirrel and didn't return in May. In an effort to find Hank, the family raised funds to hire EPIC Animal Recovery to help. But when that didn't work, they thought outside the box a little more.

The community has now stepped up to raise funds for the family to get a digital billboard for Hank. The billboard is at the intersection of Highway 521 and Highway 160, and the family hopes it'll make a difference in the search for their beloved pet.

If you spot Hank, you can let the family know through their Facebook group: Help Bring Hank Home.

The family says after getting Hank home, their goal is to train him with EPIC Animal Recovery so he can help others find lost or stolen pets.