A cover promises to prevent the spreading of germs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 numbers surge across the country, there is a new product that claims to help protect you from germs while you shop.

Putting your hands on and your food in shopping carts during coronavirus can be a little unnerving. Stores typically dedicate a person to cleaning them often, but does that eliminate 100% of the germs?

Enter the recyclable cover CartSafe. Studies out of the University of Arizona show shopping carts are one of the dirtiest things people touch. Andi Barness-Rubin, who is a mom, inventor and self-confessed germaphobe, said knew there had to be a better way.

“The viruses can actually live on some surfaces for up to four days and studies have shown that shopping carts are dirtier than a public toilet,” Rubin said.

You put the cover over the cart for peace of mind. Everything in the cart should stay dry, and it allows you to concentrate on what you’re doing. It looks similar to a car cover.

“So you don’t have to worry about the chicken juice or anything else touching your other food, Rubin said. "And, where the kids sit will be clean. I mean, I don’t have to tell you about that area given all the diapers and such. Eeeew."

Doctors Karla and Rob Robinson of Urbanhousecall.com say products like this can work when used properly as they limit exposure.

“Because you never know when you are going to come into contact with a virus or bacteria,” Dr. Karla Robison said.