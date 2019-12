CONCORD, N.C. — One of the main entrances to Concord Mills will shut down next week, and it's going to stay closed for months.

On Thursday, crews plan to close down the entrance closest to I-85, the one right in front of T-G-I Friday's.

The plan is to build a new flyover bridge from Concord Mills Boulevard to help relieve some of the congestion at that entrance.

The bridge should be open in the fall.

In the meantime, drivers can get to the mall by using one of three other entrances.