CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's better than winning a state championship game?

How about proposing to your girlfriend and she says yes! Weddington High assistant football coach Haydren Crooks popped the question at midfield while the Warriors were still celebrating their 3AA championship.

We're happy to report that Crooks' girlfriend, Kayla, said yes.

The Warriors defeated Lee County 34-14 in Raleigh Saturday behind Will Shipley, who was named player of the game for his performance. Shipley was named Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina. The junior running back rushed over over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

