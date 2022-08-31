Organizations work to de-stigmatize substance use disorders, recognize the grief of loved ones left behind

The goal of National Recovery Month is to shed light on the issues surrounding substance abuse disorders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aug. 31 marked International Overdose Awareness Day, and organizations in and around the Charlotte area are working hard to shed light on the issues surrounding substance abuse disorders.

International Overdose Awareness Day marks the start of National Recovery Month in September, according to an Aug. 31 proclamation from the White House. The goal of National Recovery Month is to shed light on the issues surrounding substance abuse disorders, including socioeconomic barriers that systemically affect access to recovery resources.

In order to raise awareness and lower the stigmas surrounding drug-related death and substance use disorders, several events were held in and around the Charlotte area.

Keystone Substance Abuse Services encouraged York County citizens to "show their support by wearing purple, changing their porch light to purple, or tying a purple ribbon to their tree or mailbox". The City of Rock Hill also lit the water tower on Main Street purple in support of this day.

The city of Hickory encouraged people to attend an informational session about reducing the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths, treatment and recovery options, among other related topics.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.