CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you were a kid, you might've been lucky enough to go on a fun family vacation during the summer.

Whether it was a beach getaway or an escape to the mountains, you probably remember eating at fun restaurants and making memories that will last a lifetime. And the best part is you never had to worry about paying for it.

But what about when you're an adult and the family wants to another vacation? When is it time for the kids to start paying their share? According to a recent survey from Bankrate, most people agree you should be paying by the age of 20.

The question was part of an overall survey about parents sacrificing their retirement to help their adult children financially. According to the survey, most parents believe their children should start paying almost everything by the time they're 20, including phone bills, car payments, car insurance and credit card bills. The results were broken down by generation, with Bankrate surveying Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, baby boomers and the silent generation.