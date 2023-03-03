These foothills communities are among the most affordable places to live in North Carolina

If you're looking for an affordable place to live, consider the North Carolina foothills, where cheap mortgages are more common than in many parts of the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation having a major impact on Americans' ability to make ends meet these days, it might seem like it's getting difficult to make a living anywhere.

But if you're looking for an affordable place to live in the Carolinas, look no further than the foothills of North Carolina. Multiple communities in western North Carolina were recently ranked among the 10 most affordable places in the Tar Heel State by SmartAsset.

Sawmills, a community in southern Caldwell County just north of Rhodhiss Lake, was named the most affordable place to live in all of North Carolina. Researchers gave Sawills high marks for its affordable mortgage rates and homeowner's insurance costs. The average annual mortgage payment in Sawmills is $6,224, and the town also has the lowest average closing cost in the state.

As you get closer to Hickory, there's another pair of affordable destinations in Newton and St. Stephens. Newton's average annual mortgage cost was $6,512, with an average closing cost of $2,268. St. Stephens, which is between Hickory and Conover, was even cheaper with a closing cost of $2,066 on average. Mortgage rates are a little higher here, though, but the median income is nearly $4,000 higher than Newton, researchers found.

10 most affordable places to live in North Carolina, according to SmartAsset:

Sawmills James City Winterville Gibsonville Marion Newton St. Stephens Ayden Eden Silver Lake

