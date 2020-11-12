12M Americans will lose federal unemployment benefits on December 26

On December 26th, an estimated 12 million people will be cut off from federal jobless benefits, like unemployment extensions and coverage for gig workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With congress still at a stalemate over a COVID relief plan, we are weeks away from CARES Act benefits expiring, and millions of Americans are set to lose federal unemployment benefits.

In fact, there are about two dozen CARES Act programs that will expire at the end of December. Unemployment is a big one, as many dread being cut off.

Many states have what's called an "Extended Benefits" program separate from the CARES Act, which could offer a safety net for some.

"This is a benefits extension for people who have used all their benefits available in the regular unemployment insurance claim," explained Amy Miller with the Association of International CPAs.

But it's contingent on different factors state-by-state.

For extended benefits to be activated in South Carolina, the state unemployment rate needs to be higher than 6.5%, which it currently is not.

North Carolina is one of only 17 states that will have an extended benefits program in place by the time cares act benefits run out at the end of December.

“I've been living off my 401k and that's almost exhausted," said Ricky Jackson, who was working 3 jobs before the pandemic and is now unemployed.

For many Americans like Jackson, the unknown is crippling; Congress’s stalemate taking a serious toll.

“For them to hold on that long and to come up with nothing and to have people losing their homes, their cars, people don't have anything to eat, it's a shame because they work for us," Jackson said.