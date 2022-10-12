70 stores in North Carolina fined for overcharging customers

The NCDA&CS Standards Division has collected fines from stores across 38 counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties in North Carolina, due to "excessive price-scanner errors."

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages,” Agriculture Commissioner, Steve Troxler said.

Troxler said the department has seen about 26% of price scanner inspections fail over the past year.

In an effort to keep consumers safe, the NCDA&CS conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price scanner systems to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

"Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers," Troxler said.

According to officials at NCDA&CS, If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection thereafter.

Undercharges are also reported, but don't count against a store.

“During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during checkout," Troxler said. "It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct."

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. Here are the 38 counties charged with penalties: Alamance, Anson, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Buncombe, Camden, Carteret, Columbus, Davie, Duplin, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Hertford, Hyde, Iredell, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Perquimans, Pitt, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanley, Surry, Union, Vance, Wake, Washington, Watauga, Wayne, Yadkin.