From side hustle to storefront: Charlotte couple's charcuterie business taking off

Babe & Butcher's owners thought their custom charcuterie boards would be a great way to make extra money on weekends. It quickly turned into a full-time job.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple's charcuterie business started on Instagram, but their customer base grew so rapidly during the pandemic they now have their own storefront in Camp North End.

Lindsay Anvik is the babe. Her boyfriend, Robert Henricks, is the butcher. Together, they form Babe & Butcher, a fast-growing business that began catering private events. When Anvik started posting her artful creations on Instagram, the demand grew, much faster than they ever expected.

"We thought it would be a weekend hustle," Anvik said. "I had a two-seater convertible and thought once in a while I would deliver a cheese board and a month later we had to get an SUV."

Anvik's marketing background led her straight to social media and business kept growing until the pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt.

"During COVID, no one could have boards, we couldn't gather, so we decided to figure out how to pivot," Anvik said. "So we made boxes we would deliver. We weren't sure people would like them and it took off in a way we thought, 'maybe this is something.'"

The couple quickly realized people liked customizing their boxes, so they made a build-your-own charcuterie shop, possibly the first of its kind.

"People wanted it exactly the way they wanted it," Anvik said. "So we thought it could be fun for people to come in and make it like they would a sub, but for charcuterie. We'd never heard of anything like that before."

Babe & Butcher opened in Camp North End and things have been so successful, they're considering expansion in Charlotte and beyond.

"We hope this won't be the only one," Anvik said. "We'd love to have another one in Charlotte and move out from there, so fingers crossed."

Babe & Butcher offers fruit and dessert boards for big events and individuals. People who are interested in ordering from Babe & Butcher can click here.

