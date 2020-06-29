It comes as the company ended its hourly pay increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Online retail giant Amazon announced Monday it'll distribute more than $500 million in bonuses for front-line workers as a show of appreciation for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said employees and partners who were employed this past June will receive anywhere from an extra $150 to $3,000. That includes extra pay for Amazon employees, Whole Foods Market employees and delivery service partners.

"Again, my thanks and gratitude for the truly remarkable commitment to customers you have shown throughout this journey. I have never been more proud of our teams," said Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations in a note to employees.

The company extended its hourly wage increase and double overtime pay policy it announced back in March through the end of May.

Amazon has faced criticism throughout the pandemic as cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout its warehouses nationwide as workers called for increased safety protections and paid sick leave, according to CNBC.

Some workers at the company's Ruskin, Florida, facility claimed the company did not send out a notification when an employee tested positive despite Amazon saying it did.

