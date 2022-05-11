Atrium Health to merge with Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health will combine to serve more than 5 million patients in multiple states, including the Carolinas and Wisconsin.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced Wednesday that it will merge with Advocate Aurora Health to provide a leading health care system for patients in the U.S.

Together, the two companies will form Advocate Health. Atrium Health, which is one of Charlotte's largest employers, will nearly double in size as part of this merger. The company will serve more than 5 million patients across 1,000 sites and 67 hospitals.

Advocate Health's headquarters will be based in Charlotte. It will have locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. The company will employ over 7,600 doctors, 41,000 nurses and 148,000 total employees.

“The world of health care as we know it is changing at warp speed – and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health.

The company announced a $2 billion pledge to disrupt the root causes of health care inequities in rural and urban communities and a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The merger was unanimously approved by both companies' board of directors and is subject to regulatory review.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts