Centene Corporation to bring over 3,000 jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Centene Corporation, a fast-growing provider of health care plans, will create a new headquarters that will bring over 3,000 jobs to Charlotte, as well as a $1 billion investment in Mecklenburg County.

According to Cooper's office, Centene's headquarters will be the company's East Coast regional hub with 3,237 new jobs in North Carolina. By 2032, Centene pledged a $1 billion investment in the state.

“Centene’s investment here is great for the Charlotte area and our whole state,” Governor Cooper said. “Centene knows that North Carolina has a resilient economy, ready workforce, livable communities and a host of other assets that make our state a leading destination for forward-thinking businesses.”

Centene Corporation provides high-quality health and wellness services for individuals covered by private health insurers, Medicare, Medicaid and government-sponsored plans for military personnel, veterans and correctional facilities. Founded in 1984, the company currently serves more than 23 million Americans across all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., the company reported nearly $75 billion in revenue for 2019, a 24.2 percent increase from the prior year.