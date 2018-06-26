CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A $200 million investment is coming to the Queen City.

In a unanimous vote Monday night, Charlotte city leaders approved plans for Amazon to build a new distribution center in west Charlotte. The new facility will be built on a 100-acre plot and will bring 1,500 new jobs to Charlotte.

Charlotte didn’t make the cut for Amazon’s second headquarters, but city officials say Charlotte is prime for a different type of investment.

“This is a new model for Amazon. Its automated facility is not the typical distribution center,” said Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell. “One of six, to choose Charlotte first, says a lot about our business community.”

The City Council voted Monday to sell Amazon land near Charlotte Douglas International Airport for $7.5 million. In addition to the deal, the city is providing $13.4 million in incentives. In return, Amazon will bring over 1,500 new jobs with salaries ranging from $25,000-$45,000 starting in 2019.

Aviation Director Brent Cable hopes this is the first of many projects near the airport. Right now, there are 2,000 acres ready for commercial use.

“For airport property, it’s the largest project since the opening of the Norfolk Southern intermodal yard,” Cable said.

