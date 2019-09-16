CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More financial tech or “fintech” jobs are coming to the Queen City.



Better.com announced Monday it is expanding in Charlotte. The company is planning to add 100 jobs by the end of 2019 and 1,000 jobs over the next five years.

Better.com has already moved into the WeWork space at South End’s RailYard. The company describes itself as a direct lender dedicated to providing a fast, transparent, digital mortgage experience backed by superior customer support.

Vishal Garg, founder and CEO of better.com, said he chose Charlotte after making a visit to the Queen City.

“It’s a dynamic place, and we want to, we want to be where dynamic young people who want to help American people reimagine homeownership are,” Garg said.



Better.com already employs 20 people in Charlotte and is looking to hire 80 more by the end of the year.

“If you’ve got friends, relatives, family, that might want to, you know, work at a fast-growing fintech, that would be great,” Garg said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said better.com joins a list of 45 fintech companies already in Charlotte, and it will help Charlotte secure its position as the second-largest financial center in the country.

“It means that our city grows talent, and the most important thing that we can do is prepare people for the future by having the skills necessary for the future,” Lyles said.

