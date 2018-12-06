NEW ORLEANS -- Domino's Pizza may have bitten off more than they can chew.

A new promotion from the popular pizza chain offers to fill the potholes, cracks and bumps in the roads of any city that gets "nominations" from their resident pizza lovers. Even Charlotte.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA.

You can go to PavingforPizza.com to nominate your city. All that's required is giving Domino's your e-mail address.

