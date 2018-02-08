CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte coffee lovers are about to get a whole new Dunkin’ Donuts run.

The iconic coffee and doughnut chain just opened a redesigned store at the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza in Plaza Midwood, and it’s only one of a few in the entire country. The new store is part of Dunkin’s “next generation concept design” that was announced back in January.

Here’s what’s different:

The store will offer curbside pickup for online orders

Drinks will be poured from a high-tech tap system that’s similar to what you’d see at a bar. Dunkin’ says the tap system keeps cold drinks colder and fresher.

A new glass doughnut display counter will allow customers to pick what they want right at the register

“We have been searching for a location here in the Plaza Midwood section for three to four years,” said franchise owner George Ross. “With all the growth and new development of this wonderful neighborhood and community, we just needed to find a spot that we thought would have enough parking spaces to accommodate everyone that will be visiting with us.”

