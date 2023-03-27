Report: North Carolina is the 5th best state to start a small business

With the large number of resources, and sense of community, N.C. continues to prove itself to be one of the best states to start a small business.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to business credit card expert, Capital on Tap, North Carolina ranked the 5th best state in the U.S. to start a small business.

The report says N.C. has a low corporate tax percentage rate of 2.5% and the eighth-highest percentage of firms with a chance of surviving after its first year, at 82.7%.

Mecklenburg County Small Business Concierge, Mark Stewart, said that, out of all the states in the United States, N.C. has the largest number of resources available for entrepreneurs seeking assistance and resources.

The Small Business Concierge service is a "one-stop shop" to help small business owners navigate all the resources available across the county and state.

Some of these resources include:

Finding Funding Sources

How to Start a Business in NC

Finding Contracting Opportunities

Military/Veteran Business Services

Relocating your Business

Training your Workforce

Creating a Business Plan/Strategic Plan

Incorporating your Business in NC

Marketing Plans

Taxes and Recordkeeping

Business Workshops

Finding Insurance

Legal Structure

Market Research

Marketing Plans

Understanding QuickBooks

The Small Business Concierge service also has people available 24/7 to help entrepreneurs with any questions they may have. All of these valuable resources make it easier for small businesses to survive in N.C.

“With Mecklenburg County, the taxpayer pays for nothing," said Stewart. The Small Business Concierge can also assist entrepreneurs with navigating the ever-changing needs of their businesses.

“Agencies can assist businesses with funding relocation, during the contract [negotiations] with Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte that will literally help you to navigate through those resources, how to use those resources,” Stewart said.

Additionally, factors such as affordable housing and traffic conditions contribute to North Carolina's status as "the fastest growing community in the south," added Stewart.

Small business owner, Diamond Nurse, has benefited from everything N.C. has to offer.

After moving to N.C. from Chicago, I.L. in 2014, Nurse started a social media marketing business in 2016. After 7 years, DMINE Social Media Group, continues to grow, thanks to the Charlotte community.

“I think it's a wonderful place because it has such a strong economy. North Carolina itself is diverse and is growing indigenous. I also see a lot of other business owners who are thriving so it has a supportive business environment.” Nurse said.

The resources that N.C. had to offer made it possible for her business to survive, Nurse added.

“It has been an ever-changing market, especially with owning a social media management company, where things are constantly changing daily. So when the economy is changing, business is changing. The resources I get from having a business here in North Carolina are very helpful.”

Outside of the many business programs and tax incentives the state offers, Nurse said her business has also thrived due to a strong sense of community in Charlotte.

"It's a great place to be, besides the quality of life, affordable living and weather. It has such a strong sense of community.” Nurse said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts