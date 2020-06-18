Need help paying bills? These resources offer assistance in the Charlotte area

It's not easy to admit you need help or to ask for assistance, especially when it comes to paying the bills. These services are here to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are tough and resilient for a variety of reasons, and we don't always ask for help when we need it, especially if we're having trouble paying the bills.

With 21 million people out of work nationwide and some slowly going back to work over the summer, people are having a tough time paying their bills. That's where charitable help can come into the picture and offer assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have helped about 1,800 families stay housed and that is about $1 million in aid that we have distributed," said Liana Humphrey with Crisis Assistance Ministry in Mecklenburg County.

If you're wondering how much help you could get and for how long, Humphrey says each person's case is evaluated on its own because circumstances vary from family to family.

It's understandable people could be worried about their privacy. Not everyone admits or wants to admit they need help. Humphrey says everything at their group is kept confidential.

The ministry isn't just for those who need help. People who are employed and weathering the COVID-19 storm can help others in need.

"We certainly have had donors who have said, 'I got a stimulus check and I still have my job, so I am gong to give it to someone in greater need,'" Humphrey said.