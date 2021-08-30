'The great resignation' | Charlotte career coach explains why businesses have had a hard time hiring

She says today’s worker shortage is not because people aren’t applying, but rather with so many job openings, people are constantly finding better opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From storefront to storefront across Charlotte, the signs are in the window. Businesses everywhere are hiring. So why can’t businesses fill the positions?

“The great resignation,” Charlotte career coach Cassandra Whitlow said.

Whitlow is calling it the great resignation, saying today’s worker shortage is not because people aren’t applying, but rather with so many job openings, people are constantly finding better opportunities.

“Employers are finding it hard to keep their people because you have perks over here, you have higher pay over there, some companies have taken away tuition reimbursement, others have added those types of things,” she said.

The retail and restaurant industries -- where average salaries are between $8 and $13 an hour -- continue to have the toughest time hiring and retaining employees, according to Whitlow.

“Ever since COVID -- this is the highest turnover rate we’ve ever had in the 12+ years we’ve been open,” Jimmy Kleto, co-owner of Central Coffee, said.

Kleto said the worker shortage has forced his locations to reduce hours.

“Both of our locations -- here in South End and in Plaza Midwood -- will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday just simply because we didn’t have enough staff for the week to be open that entire day,” he said.

So what’s Whitlow's advice to business owners? Treat your people well, she said, and add services.

“Employers -- treat your people well," Whitlow said. "Treat them well, because if you don’t they are going to leave."

It's something Bojangles is trying.

Friday, the company announced it was closing all company-owned stores for two dates, Monday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. They say the temporary closings will give roughly 8,000 employees a well-deserved break.

This, however, is not the first time we’ve seen businesses offer their employees days off or mental health days. Still, Bojangles is taking some heat for their choice, as they are not paying their employees for the days they’re closed.

“You know, people are not even in the job market and they’re fighting off two to four offers for interviews, in a day – they are fighting them off,” Whitlow said.