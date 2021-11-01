Charlotte financial advisor encourages those wanting to get into financial shape to start 30-day challenge

Author, investor and entrepreneur Dr. Shante Washington has some easy, sustainable tips to whip us all into financial shape for 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “How do I get started with investing, how do I build wealth, how do I build generational wealth," Dr. Shante Washington said.

Those are typical questions Dr. Shante Washington, CEO of Black Pearl Investments and member of Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce received as she whips up a plan to help get us all into financial shape for 2021.

“No matter where you are if you have no money saved up or if you have a lot of money saved up you can start today," Washington said.

She said the first step is setting honest goals for yourself.

“You know how much money is coming in, you know how much money is going out and you know exactly what you want your money to do for you," Washington said. “People tend to want to be very shy about money its very hard to be transparent about what you have and what you don’t have.”

A trend Dr. Washington said is often passed down from parents or other family members.

“If you had a parent that was very tight with money you may end up being tight with money, if you have a parent that was very relaxed with how they spent that can get passed to you," Washington said.

To break old habits Dr. Washington is challenging those in need of a breakthrough to take part in a financial fast described in her book Black Angels Among Us: A Quick Start Guide to Angel Investing.

“For at least 30 days don’t spend money on anything expect your bills," Washington said.

“Buy food for the house, don’t eat out don’t get your nails done don’t open up your amazon account.”

Meaning all of the extra spending should come to a halt.

“It’s almost like detoxing all of those habits," Washington said.

It's a way to have a better handle of where your money is going.

“$7 here or there every single day adds up to a lot of money," Washington said.

So eventually you’ll be able to cover bills, cut down debt, and save money.

"Get out of the holidays and then really start from the first second week of January and then go to Valentine’s day don’t spend any money, keep it in house, and see where your money is going," Washington said.