'By not having your ducks in a row, you're vulnerable' | Growth in Charlotte makes more businesses susceptible to scammers when applying for a loan

A commercial mortgage broker offers tips to avoid pitfalls of applying for a new business loan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is growing, and so is the number of new and small businesses. According to the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, there has been a 62% increase in small business loans since 2019. It can be an exciting time for motivated entrepreneurs, but also a stressful one if you're not careful when applying for a new business loan.

Elijah McCoy is a commercial mortgage broker aiming to help entrepreneurs obtain loans for their business ventures. McCoy said the main challenge is not knowing where to get the funding for the business. This is the stage where poorly-prepared business owners can get fleeced. McCoy said, "By not having your ducks in a row, you're vulnerable. A lot of times what scammers do is they'll say, you may get an email, text, or call, 'Quick apply for a loan when we're giving a 2%. Rate of 1%. Hurry, hurry, hurry."

McCoy said if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. He said, "Scammers promise loans will happen in one to two days. Loans typically take 30 to 60 days to obtain."

He warned, in exchange for a quick turnaround on a loan, those posing as lenders will also ask for your date of birth, social security number, and address. McCoy said, "They're trying to get your information to go do whatever they're doing or open up stuff in your name."

Scammers won't bother with the details of financial statements. In reality, McCoy said, that's exactly what legit lenders want. He said, "The banks review your files more in-depth. They look for business plan income projections. They're checking your financials and your creditworthiness. And they will also want to see if you have what's now called a secondary source of repayment."