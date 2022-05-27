Heading out of town? Here are the cheapest places to fill up your tank

There are still ways to save on fuel even as prices climb.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heading into Memorial Day, travelers will be hitting the road for weekend plans. Travel agencies are expecting a boom in business. As gas prices soar, people might want to pinch pennies at the pump.

The only thing worse than sand in your swimsuit is how much you'll be paying to get to the beach. If you are traveling out of state, North Carolina gas prices are averaging higher than surrounding states.

If you're driving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the cheapest gas is in Myrtle Beach. The average price per gallon is coming in at $4.05 a gallon. Halfway between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, you'll find the cheapest option. That gallon is coming in at $4.17 in Marion, South Carolina.

If you want to spend your time in the Peach State and Home of the Atlanta Braves, gas prices are looking more inexpensive in comparison. The cheapest gas on the way to Atlanta, Georgia is in Greenville, South Carolina. The cheapest gallon is $3.95. The City of Atlanta has gas for $3.82.

If the beach or city is not your vibe and you want to spend your holiday in the mountains, Blowing Rock, North Carolina could be the spot.

The cheapest spot to stop on the way to the mountains is in Hickory; the cheapest gallon is $4.15.

Sakeysha Williams, a travel designer said while things are pricey with inflation, they're expecting more money to be spent this weekend than in the last couple of years.

“A lot of the destinations are relaxing their COVID requirements. Things are getting back to the new normal," she said.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

