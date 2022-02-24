Where's The Money: What are the 6 red flags of fraud?

Know the signs so you can avoid being scammed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has done countless stories over the years about scams and fraud.

We've found that there are some recognizable patterns most scams follow. If you can spot the red flags, you can save yourself from being a victim.

Here are the six red flags of fraud so you're not left asking, "where's the money?"

Emotional appeal: Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment. Sense of urgency: You MUST act now, or else.

You MUST act now, or else. Request for unorthodox payment: Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc. Explanations that don't ring true: If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it. You won, now pay up: It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever. Too good to be true: That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of its Kelly Blue Book value doesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.