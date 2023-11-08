4 hidden hotel fees that could break your budget

Paying for pool towels? Don’t let sneaky fees wreck your family's summer vacation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's still time to score a great deal online for a late-summer vacation. But before you book that hotel, you need to make sure the advertised price is the actual price you're being asked to pay.

Unfortunately, many people find themselves on the hook for a much more expensive hotel reservation than they thought. Why? Hidden fees that you don't learn about until it's time to pay for your room.

The experts at the Better Business Bureau outlined four hidden hotel fees you need to know about before you book your next stay.

1. Resort fees

These fees typically cost $25 to $35 a day, but they can be more or less depending where you stay. That added fee is charged daily and it's not always included in the advertised price. So how do you get out of paying a resort fee? The BBB suggests booking a hotel that doesn't charge them or getting "elite status" at a large hotel chain to get the park of waived fees. You can also book your stay using loyalty points so it's not an out-of-pocket expense.

2. Airport shuttle service

Just because the hotel advertises that it offers shuttle service to and from the airport doesn’t mean the service is free. Ask upfront and if it’s not free, compare prices of every option available to find the best value.

3. Overnight parking

This is another fee that’s charged on a daily basis and can be extremely expensive depending on the hotel and its location. Bigger cities tend to have the highest overnight parking rates, but that’s not always the case. That’s why it’s important to ask the hotel about parking options and pricing prior to booking.

4. Amenities

The BBB warns not all amenities are included in the nightly room rate. Hotels can charge fees for a variety of things, including pool towels, in-room water and snacks (even if they appear complimentary), in-room phone use, Wi-Fi and the on-site gym.