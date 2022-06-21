Simple home maintenance tasks that will save you money

Tackle this to-do list and you're almost certain to save money and raise your home's value.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you own a home, you know there’s always something that needs to be done. While some maintenance tasks are more important than others, the experts at Realtor.com outlined a handful that could save you money this summer.

Whether it's sprucing up the exterior of your house or taking care of your cooling system, these tasks could put more money in your pocket and lower your long-term cost of ownership.

1. Power wash your house

Power washing your home’s exterior can offer a big boost to your home’s curb appeal. A plus for your property value, especially if you’re thinking about selling your home.

2. Tune up your air conditioner

Change your filter every 3 months and hire a professional twice a year to find any potential issues before they have the chance to become major problems.

3. Check windows

Make sure your windows close and lock properly. Windows should be sealed to keep cool air inside, hot air outside and energy bills lower. You can also invest in UV-blocking film that will keep your home cooler during summer.

4. Change the direction of your ceiling fans

Fans should be running counterclockwise in the summer to push warm air up and clockwise in the winter to push warm air down.

5. Check your gutters

Poorly functioning roof gutters could cause foundational flooding so it’s crucial to make sure they’re working properly. Also, make sure downspout gutters are free-flowing.

6. Give landscaping some TLC

Trim overgrown trees and shrubs. Fertilize and dethatch your lawn to keep it healthy for a longer period of time.