Move here and get paid | 4 places in the country that will pay you to live there

Cash incentives, free land, and rebates to cover construction costs. All you have to do is move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the price of new homes reach historic highs in Charlotte, moving to the middle of the country could actually help you make money just for moving.

Here are 4 places that will pay you to live there:

1) Tulsa, Oklahoma

If you went remote during the pandemic and never went back, moving to Tulsa could be for you. The city is offering remote workers and those who are self-employed outside of Oklahoma $10,000 when they purchase a house to relocate through a program called Tulsa Remote. You have to be 18 to qualify. Find out more information about the program here.

2) Lincoln, Kansas

This north-central Kansas town is giving away home sites for free in a residential subdivision near a new junior-senior high school – no residency requirements. Applicants must agree to build their home in a set amount of time and meet specific design criteria. Find out more about the program here.

3) Curtis, Nebraska

Construct a single-family home in Curtis meeting certain building specifications and within a specified time period and receive the lot for free. The town is also offering cash incentives for families with children 18 years and younger moving to Curtis from another school district. In order to receive the money, your child must be enrolled at Medicine Valley Public Schools. Families with one child will receive $500, two children will receive $750, and three or more children will receive $1,000. Find out more about both programs here.

4) Harmony, Minnesota

To spark new construction and grow the community, the Economic Development Authority in Harmony is providing cash rebates up to $12,000 to those building a new home or remodeling a dilapidated structure. There are no restrictions or limits on the applicant's age, income level, or residency. Find out more about the program here.