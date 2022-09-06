The cost of hosting a cookout this 4th of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning to have a cookout this Independence Day, be prepared to pay more for just about everything due to inflation affecting grocery prices nationwide.
From hot dogs to beer, all of the holiday staples have gone up in price this year. Here's a rundown of just how much more you should expect to pay if you're hosting a Fourth of July cookout, according to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics:
Meat
Chicken: 17.4% increase
Steak: 6.6% increase
Ribs: 12.6% increase
Ground beef: 13.6% increase
Hot dogs: 10.4% increase
Burger basics
Cheese: 8.7%
Bread (buns): 11.1% increase
Pickles/relish: 11.9% increase
Tomatoes: 2% increase
Lettuce: 11.4% increase
Condiments: 10.1% increase
Other cookout items
Fresh vegetables: 6.4% increase
Butter: 15.9% increase
Pre-prepared salads: 11.5% increase
Snacks: 13.6% increase
Cookies: 12.6% increase
Cakes: 10.6% increase
Beverages
Soda: 13.2% increase
Beer: 4.5% increase
