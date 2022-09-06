The cost of hosting a cookout this 4th of July

Hot dogs, hamburgers and everything in between, expect to pay more for cookout staples this Independence Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning to have a cookout this Independence Day, be prepared to pay more for just about everything due to inflation affecting grocery prices nationwide.

From hot dogs to beer, all of the holiday staples have gone up in price this year. Here's a rundown of just how much more you should expect to pay if you're hosting a Fourth of July cookout, according to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Meat

Chicken: 17.4% increase

Steak: 6.6% increase

Ribs: 12.6% increase

Ground beef: 13.6% increase

Hot dogs: 10.4% increase

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Burger basics

Cheese: 8.7%

Bread (buns): 11.1% increase

Pickles/relish: 11.9% increase

Tomatoes: 2% increase

Lettuce: 11.4% increase

Condiments: 10.1% increase

Other cookout items

Fresh vegetables: 6.4% increase

Butter: 15.9% increase

Pre-prepared salads: 11.5% increase

Snacks: 13.6% increase

Cookies: 12.6% increase

Cakes: 10.6% increase

Beverages

Soda: 13.2% increase

Beer: 4.5% increase

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.