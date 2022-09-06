x
The cost of hosting a cookout this 4th of July

Hot dogs, hamburgers and everything in between, expect to pay more for cookout staples this Independence Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning to have a cookout this Independence Day, be prepared to pay more for just about everything due to inflation affecting grocery prices nationwide

From hot dogs to beer, all of the holiday staples have gone up in price this year. Here's a rundown of just how much more you should expect to pay if you're hosting a Fourth of July cookout, according to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics

Meat

Chicken: 17.4% increase

Steak: 6.6% increase

Ribs: 12.6% increase

Ground beef: 13.6% increase

Hot dogs: 10.4% increase

Burger basics

Cheese: 8.7%

Bread (buns): 11.1% increase

Pickles/relish: 11.9% increase

Tomatoes: 2% increase

Lettuce: 11.4% increase

Condiments: 10.1% increase

Other cookout items

Fresh vegetables: 6.4% increase

Butter: 15.9% increase

Pre-prepared salads: 11.5% increase

Snacks: 13.6% increase

Cookies: 12.6% increase

Cakes: 10.6% increase

Beverages

Soda: 13.2% increase

Beer: 4.5% increase

