An inside look at Eat Black Charlotte Week

From sweet treats to barbeque, Black-owned eateries are in the spotlight through June 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black-owned eateries in Charlotte are getting the spotlight shone on them this week as part of Eat Black Charlotte Week.

The event, which aims to give a boost to Black-owned restaurants in the Queen City, kicked off on Friday and runs through June 12. Restaurants from all across the city are featured, and there's quite a variety to dive into.

On Sunday, WCNC Charlotte's Lana Harris spoke with Kia Lyons, the owner of Popbar in the NoDa neighborhood. Popbar is one of the participating restaurants this week, offering sweet treats like shakes and frozen gelato. Lyons says efforts like Eat Black Charlotte was a pivotal point during the pandemic in getting them plenty of exposure, something already difficult for minority-owned businesses.

"When it comes to getting support, we're the minority, so this is just taking the time to really bring the focus in on us and hopefully increase our visibility," she said. "We're still being affected by COVID. Our numbers are not where they used to be so the support is really important."

To get more details on Eat Black Charlotte Week, click here.