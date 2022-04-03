Greensboro's social district sips and strolls into first weekend

You're able to bring alcoholic drinks outside of some businesses and walk around with them in some parts of downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You'll see something new strolling in downtown Greensboro this weekend.

People walking with alcoholic beverages. It's part of the city's new social district. You can buy a drink at a participating business and then walk around.

It started on March 1 but Friday brought the first weekend of Downtown BORO, as it's officially named.

"It’s super nice to be able to walk from the stores and to the different restaurants and see the whole city and not have to worry about staying in one place," Jeffrey Hudgins said.

Many are still learning which restaurants and shops allow the drinks. 'Cille and 'Scoe is one of the places you can grab the special to-go cups. Staff said customers are asking for them.

"Seeing as this is the first weekend of i,t we're really getting a feel for how popular it is," Server Emily Baker said. "I've definitely seen more foot traffic on Elm Street. More people out and about with the timing, because it's warm this week."

A short walk down Elm Street brings you to Just Be, one of the retailers allowing customers to bring the drinks with them while they shop.

"The plus side for us, being a store, is that people might be drinking a little more and they might shop a little bit more," Owner Kathryn Hashemi said.

It's not just about the financial impacts. Businesses hope it brings a sense of unity to downtown.

"I think it just kind of initiates downtown as a family of small businesses and really just kind of strings it all together in a sense that you can take one piece from one place to the next," Baker said.

There are rules with the new social district.

You can only carry drinks in special cups provided by participating businesses. It's valid from noon to 9 p.m. within the boundaries of the BORO. Signage will tell you when you're getting close to the perimeter.