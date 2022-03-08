Epicentre auction set for Tuesday

The sale of Charlotte's once-thriving entertainment hub has been pushed back multiple times, leaving businesses in limbo about the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte's Epicentre is scheduled to hit the auction block Tuesday, weeks after the original auction was pushed back for a second time.

Epicentre was last scheduled to be auctioned on July 26, but the sale was delayed until Aug. 9. The original sale was supposed to be in May, but the substitute trustee postponed the auction moments before it began.

Once a hub for nightlife in Uptown, the Epicentre struggled to attract visitors for years before going into receivership after the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan.

Despite the uncertain future, the owner of the Tailored Smoke cigar lounge said he's optimistic the property will rebound with new ownership.

"I'm confident that the traffic will pick up again. There will be new businesses in here again, and I want to be a part of that," Gray said. "I worked really hard to get here and I don't want to just give it up."

The Epicentre was opened in 2008, conveniently positioned near the Spectrum Center and public transit with the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). While it became a popular nightlife spot, the hub was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a scaled-back Republican National Convention in 2020 and businesses struggling.

