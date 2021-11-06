Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would cut off $300 unemployment boost

GOP lawmakers who backed the bill said it would help resolve labor shortages in some areas.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday he has vetoed a bill that would have ended $300 weekly federal pandemic payments to the state's unemployed workers.

GOP lawmakers who backed the bill said it would help resolve labor shortages in some areas. They blamed the additional weekly money for keeping jobless workers on the sidelines of the labor market.

The bill was supported by the NC Chamber and other business groups.

