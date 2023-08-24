When it makes sense to haggle

Sometimes, it pays to try for a better deal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't want to pay full price for furniture? You could get a better deal with a little bit of haggling.

No one wants to pay more than they have to, especially in this economy. Scoring a deal could come down to the power of negotiation. The experts at AARP outlined times when it pays to haggle.

New cars

AARP says dealerships expect you to haggle when it comes to the price of your new car. Remember to also negotiate any vehicle extras you'd like to be included in the price.

Furniture

Why pay full price for a sofa if you don't have to? AARP says you can haggle your way into a much better price, but only if you shop in store and not online.

Mobile phone & internet services

If you're a long-time customer, your loyalty could catch you a break. AARP says these companies are more inclined to offer you a discount if they think they could lose you as a customer.

Home improvements

AARP says get several estimates before selecting a contractor and only negotiate after you've found the one you trust.

