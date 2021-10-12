Mac's Speed Shop reduces menu due to 'record level' prices

Mac's Speed Shop, which has multiple locations in the Charlotte area, was forced to pull its brisket and chicken wings due to 'record level' food costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac's Speed Shop, a popular barbecue restaurant in Charlotte, announced it will be reducing its menu due to supply chain, pricing and staffing issues.

Mac's said its brisket and chicken wings, two of the most popular menu items, are being affected by "record level pricing" with no end in sight from suppliers. Customers may notice some of these items no longer on the menu, but the restaurant said it will try to make accommodations when possible.

"If any of your old favorites aren't on the menu, just ask your server if we can make it," wrote Shang Skipper, president of the Mac's Hospitality Group. "If we have the ingredients, we will do our best to make it for you."

Mac's, which first opened its South End location 16 years ago, has grown to include 11 restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

"We hope to get back to our full menu soon," Skipper wrote. "In the meantime, come in and have a beer, enjoy some food and remember to treat your bartenders and servers kindly. They are working long days and nights to make sure that you have a great experience."

In August, Skipper told WCNC Charlotte they were doing "record numbers" despite the pandemic. That led to burnout for employees while the company struggled to hire new workers.

Mac's gave employees a paid day off to let them recharge. The paid day off cost about $70,000, but Skipper said it was worth every penny.

"As long as employees are happy, they'll come back and we'll make that money back. Doing this shows how much we truly care about them," he said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts