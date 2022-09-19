'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project

Cooperative Christian Ministry is working to approve the $2 million project, but not everyone is on board.

CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness.

The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless.

The project consists of building a community of affordable homes for seniors, veterans and adults with disabilities who have annual incomes of between $9,500 and 15,000.

However, not everyone is on board with the efforts. Some neighbors living in the area said they are concerned.

"You’re going to have a homeless camp, that’s what you’re going to have," resident Benny Baker said. "It would destroy this neighborhood that’s been here for 60 years."

One resident, Steven Lynch, has gathered dozens of signatures from families living in the area to fight Huddle Housing. He's worried about his across-the-street neighbors who are in their 90s.

"He says these people are not going to bother anybody, but you don’t know that," Lynch maintained.

Lynch said residents have other concerns surrounding an elementary school less than four blocks away from the proposed Huddle Housing.

"Most homeless people have problems," Lynch explained. "They have addictions or alcohol problems, and you never know what might happen or what might take place with them."

CCM's chief relationship officer Jeremy Burleson said the Huddle Housing program is structured so that no residents will be going out on their own.

"We will continue to do it right, and we are simply taking an existing model that has worked with metrics that have worked in years past," Burleson said.

Burleson insists the new site will not be a homeless camp.

"We are asking that you trust us," Burleson said. "We are not going to build something that would not be beneficial to the community. We are going to build something that is going to create value for the community."

CCM said if they raise enough money and get the proper permits, they're hoping to break ground by the end of 2022.

