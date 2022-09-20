Mecklenburg County commissioners expected to approve plan to keep east Charlotte apartments affordable

Just last week, Charlotte City Council approved $8 million in funding to renovate the apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are set to vote on a plan Tuesday that will keep some apartments affordable in east Charlotte.

There are plans to renovate the Peppertree Apartments off of Central Avenue and to make the rent more affordable.

This comes as rent prices continue to skyrocket, and there is a big lack of units for low-income residents.

County leaders say it's desperately needed as there is an intense demand and diminishing supply.

“We are lacking affordable housing," Laura Meier, County Commissioner for District 5, said. “Companies are coming in buying up these properties and it’s just leaving everybody helpless.”

Now, there is an opportunity to create more cost-effective inventory.

Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote to preserve affordable housing at the Peppertree Apartments, by investing $4 million in the project.

The money will help with rental assistance for very low-income residents.

“We have to house our people; we’re not doing a good job of it,” Meier said.

Just last week, Charlotte City Council approved $8 million in funding to renovate the apartments.

“We're making some sort of headway," Meier said.

According to NOAH's request that they're presenting to the county Tuesday night, the current rent at Peppertree Apartments ranges from $937 to $1,234. The proposed rental rates would be between $390 and $465.

People currently living here are excited about the plan.

“I feel like that’s a great opportunity for Central," Peppertree tenant Shaquana Davis said.

While rent now is already below the average asking rate in Charlotte, Davis said she's hopeful the project would prevent her rent from going up. She's eager for the next steps to see if she qualifies.

“I’m hopeful for what’s next,” Davis said.

The timeline for the project is still unclear. In total, it will cost more than $55 million.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.