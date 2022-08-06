Aging mobile home park may be solution for affordable housing in York, SC

York County Councilmember Bump Roddey said affordable housing is a major need in York County, and he sees the start of a solution in this project.

YORK, S.C. — York County Council is looking at allowing a developer to turn an aging mobile home park into a 400-home community, with the promise prices will stay affordable to help families out.

The proposed project is on McAfee Court in York, where there are about 40 mobile homes. Virgie Cherry, a resident of 16 years, said she wishes it would be maintained better.

“All this garbage out here," Cherry said. "These people don’t like cleaning yards."

High grass, trash, unpaved roads and some homes on the brink of collapse are just some of the complaints from residents on McAfee Court, many of whom can’t afford to leave the aging mobile home community.

But a new proposal to replace these homes with space for 400 new manufactured homes by Bull Creek LLC is bringing hope to some.

Richard Gee with Bull Creek LLC said families already living in the community would be the first to get a chance to buy a home and rent land in the new development.

Gee said right now many residents are paying around $1,000 to live here. Under his proposal, the cost for housing would stay under $1,500 a month but with better conditions.

“I can ensure that it’s clean, it’s picked up, it’s safe," Gee said. "Sidewalks, paved roads, streetlights, streetlamps, amenities.”

Most importantly, Gee said it would be affordable -- something that is very much needed in this community.

As more families turn to manufactured homes as a solution for affordable housing, demand has pushed prices up. According to census data, nationally the price of manufactured homes rose by nearly 50% during the pandemic.

Resident Vincent Maloco said he supports the project if it means his family can have a home.

“A proposal like this one would give 400 families an opportunity to start the American dream," Maloco said.

York County Councilmember Bump Roddey said affordable housing is a major need in York County, and he sees the start of a solution in this project.

“I think this plan totally fits what we want to see in our backyard as opposed to some of the rundown and dilapidated mobile units that are here now," Roddey said.

The first reading was approved by the county council this week. Council will discuss the project again next month.