Mecklenburg County’s HOMES program accepting applications

The application period for 2021 is from July 1 to October 31. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County homeowners can start applying to receive benefits from the HOMES Program.

Helping Out Mecklenburg's homeowners with Economic Support (HOMES) is a public assistance program designed to help low- to moderate-income qualified Mecklenburg County homeowners keep their homes by providing financial assistance. The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has appropriated funds to provide grants to qualifying residential homeowners. Grant funds will be paid to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector, who will reduce the total amount of taxes due for qualifying recipient's primary residence. The amount granted will be equal to 25% of the Mecklenburg County tax amount on the last available tax bill, rounded to the nearest dollar, not to exceed $340.

One grant recipient from last year shared why she needed the HOMES program. “The gentrification on my street is shocking,” Sherry Miller said. “I’m glad to have it (grant money).”

The Department of Community Resources (DCR) is implementing the program in collaboration with the County’s Office of the Tax Collector, the County Assessor’s Office and Financial Services.

“We want to help as many homeowners as we can,” DCR Director Yulonda Griffin said. “Please apply.”

To share information about the program and how to apply, go online. Eligible homeowners must:

Live in Mecklenburg County

Own a residential property or occupy a property with a qualifying life estate

Have lived in this primary residence for the past three consecutive years

Not have more than one delinquent property tax bill in the last three years

Have a total household income that does not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income set by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For example, a family of four's household income limit is $67,350.

To apply:

A fillable HOMES program application can be found on Mecklenburg County's website: DCR.MeckNC.gov/4HOMES

A paper application can be printed from DCR.MeckNC.gov/4HOMES

Call 980-314-4HOME (4663) to request an application

Pick up an application from the Department of Community Resources at 3205 Freedom Drive Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28205, or County Assessor's Office located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Charlotte NC 28208.

Completed paper applications can be mailed to:

Department of Community Resources

3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000

Charlotte, NC 28208

Submit applications by Sunday, October 31, 2021. If you need help navigating the application process you can call 980-314-4HOME (4663) or email 4Homes@mecknc.gov

