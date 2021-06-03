x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Money

NC House votes to cut $300 weekly federal jobless aid

The proposal would eliminate these extra benefits 30 days after the bill became law. The program already is scheduled to expire nationwide in early September.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — State House lawmakers have passed a bill that would remove the state from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Senate Bill 116 now goes back to the Senate, which could decide to approve it in one vote. If it becomes law, North Carolina would join 25 other states that have also canceled their benefits early.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, about a quarter-million unemployed workers in North Carolina are currently receiving the benefit, worth $300 per week, adding up to between $72 and $75 million federal dollars pumped into the state's economy each week.

Withdrawing from the program early would mean the loss of around $500 million in federal aid by the program's scheduled end September 6th.

Read the full story on WRAL.com

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.