New free training for hot tech jobs in Charlotte

It’s no secret that the job market is a tough one right now but there is one field in Charlotte that is booming and looking to hire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The tech industry needs help and a local company that trains workers in that field is teaming up with the city of Charlotte to train people for free.

The program is thanks to the CARES act, the idea takes someone who may have the talent, just not the training for the tech field and hopefully helps them land a job.

It’s one of the few industries that is thriving right now. In fact, the tech industry is literally struggling to fill open jobs in Charlotte.

Erika Carney works for a tech company in Charlotte and said, "The need is so great in Charlotte- I hear from companies every day that can’t find product management, product design, engineering talent so the need is really great and I’ve only seen it build this year."

Good news – right? Well here’s even better news. A new program has Tech Talent South, a Charlotte-based company, teaming up with the city of Charlotte to get people trained in computer coding to help make them qualified for these tech industry jobs.

And the program is free thanks to the CARES act.

The CEO of Tech Talent South, Betsy Hauser said, "It's really exciting to be getting the opportunity for more folks to get the opportunity to break into tech that don’t have the traditional computer science background."

And while the need to fill the jobs is big – the need for some people to find jobs is even bigger.

"We can take folks that have been impacted, whether they just graduated college they lost first job opportunity or they were in hospitality and we can give them an amazing opportunity and keep those people here in charlotte."

Carney went through the coding boot camp and says it helped her land a dream job doing product management at a major tech company.

"This is a fantastic opportunity. It's great. It's going to enable more people in Charlotte to develop that skill set."