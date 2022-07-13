North Carolina ranked No. 1 state for business by CNBC

North Carolina ranked highly in the economy, access to capital and innovation. It's ranked in CNBC's top 5 three times since 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is America's No. 1 state for business, thanks to its booming economy and track record of innovation, CNBC reported this week.

The Tar Heel State has always been a contender in CNBC's annual competitiveness rankings, typically ranking in the top 10 since the rankings' inception in 2007. This year is the first time North Carolina topped the chart, with CNBC praising the state's legislators for being able to put aside political differences to boost the economy.

Gov. Roy Cooper appeared on CNBC from Wrightsville Beach to brag about the state's honor.

"North Carolina is the best place in America to do business and the main reason is our people," Cooper said. "This is a great honor, and we're going to continue to work with our state legislature, businesses, education leaders and employees to build the talented workforce and resilient infrastructure needed to support the high paying jobs of the next generation."

Recent deals with electric carmaker VinFast and Apple were among part of what helped the state rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said North Carolina was able to land Apple's first East Coast hub because leaders with different perspectives and viewpoints worked together.

"We had a tough election in 2020," Cooper said. "They tried to get rid of me, I tried to get rid of them. We ended up in the same way we were. And I think we looked at each other and said,' this is what the people of North Carolina have voted for. We've got to work together to get positive outcomes for our state.'"

The CNBC study found North Carolina's credit rating is pristine, saw 6.7% economic growth last year and had one of the nation's strongest job growth rates at 3.6%. The study looks at 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness.

Of course, it isn't all perfect for North Carolina. The state ranked No. 28 for life, health and inclusion, and is one of just five states without laws protecting nondisabled residents from discrimination.

