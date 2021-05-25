Credit Karma to bring 600 well-paying jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday that Credit Karma will expand its North Carolina presence with a new tech center that will be the company's new U.S. East Coast hub.
Cooper said as part of the expansion, Credit Karma will invest more than $13 million and provide 600 new high-paying jobs in Charlotte. Those new jobs will pay an average of $156,000 per year, Cooper said.
"Over the next 12 years, analysts predict this project will lift North Carolina's overall economy by more than $2.6 billion," Cooper said. "These now jobs will be good ones.
"We all know about the quality of life, the transportation, the great communities we have, and I think the team at Credit Karma knows the biggest selling point we have is our highly skilled, well-trained, well-educated people who are in our workforce."
Ashley Fahey, a reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, first tweeted the news about Credit Karma's expansion in the Charlotte area.
This story will be updated following the announcement, which can be streamed live on the WCNC Charlotte YouTube channel and WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.