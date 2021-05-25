Credit Karma to bring 600 well-paying jobs to Charlotte

Credit Karma will invest more than $13 million, providing 600 new jobs that pay an average of $156,000 per year, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Tuesday that Credit Karma will expand its North Carolina presence with a new tech center that will be the company's new U.S. East Coast hub.

Cooper said as part of the expansion, Credit Karma will invest more than $13 million and provide 600 new high-paying jobs in Charlotte. Those new jobs will pay an average of $156,000 per year, Cooper said.

"Over the next 12 years, analysts predict this project will lift North Carolina's overall economy by more than $2.6 billion," Cooper said. "These now jobs will be good ones.

"We all know about the quality of life, the transportation, the great communities we have, and I think the team at Credit Karma knows the biggest selling point we have is our highly skilled, well-trained, well-educated people who are in our workforce."

Ashley Fahey, a reporter for the Charlotte Business Journal, first tweeted the news about Credit Karma's expansion in the Charlotte area.

