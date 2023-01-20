When you could receive your 2023 North Carolina tax refund

The North Carolina Department of Revenue began accepting income tax returns on Feb. 3. Here's when you could see your refund.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tax season is underway and if you've already filed, you might be wondering when you will receive your 2023 North Carolina income tax refund.

Refunds have already started going out and have been delivered to Americans, but if you live in a state with income taxes like North Carolina, you probably haven't received your state refund yet.

When will North Carolina start processing tax returns?

The North Carolina Department of Revenue began accepting individual income tax returns on Friday, Feb. 3. However, the state doesn't expect to begin processing and validating returns until early March. This means if you already filed, it will likely be a few weeks before you receive your North Carolina tax refund.

Why the holdup?

According to the Department of Revenue, North Carolina's tax refund delays are necessary as it finishes "updating and testing of the refund fraud validation system," which protects taxpayers from identity theft.

How to track the status of your North Carolina tax return

Once you file your return and it's accepted by the state, it's simply a waiting game. When the state begins processing returns, you can use the "Where's My Refund" application on the Department of Revenue's website.

Taxpayers will simply enter the first Social Security number on their return and the refund amount. Your tax return will be in one of seven stages, ranging from return received (Stage 1) to refund issued (Stage 7).

Processing tax returns typically takes 3-6 weeks, according to the Department of Revenue. If you file a paper return, processing can take up to 12 weeks.

