Charlotte-based coffee roasters now selling products in Walmart stores

This launch builds on Pure Intentions’ success at other large retailers including Whole Foods and Harris Teeter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announced a new retail partnership with Walmart across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations.

The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating Walmart stores:

Porchlight Medium Roast: a smooth, easy drinking medium body coffee that’s just rich enough; Pure intentions’ best-selling coffee.

Twilight Dark Roast: a full-bodied rich and robust coffee that finishes smooth; all the flavor with no bitterness.

This launch builds on Pure Intentions’ success at other large retailers including Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. The two-year strong Harris Teeter relationship continues to grow with the addition of two more SKUs being added to existing placements in 240 stores along the east coast.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



“Our core mission is to create a connection with specialty coffee for everyone. Having the support of large businesses like Walmart truly shows that specialty coffee has a place in all of our homes and we are honored to be one of the choices on their shelves,” Pure Intentions Founder Matt Yarmey, said. “Walmart’s commitment to carrying local, specialty coffee is a major indicator that new avenues are opening up where we can reach new customers and a fantastic sign of where the specialty coffee industry is moving.”

For more information and to learn more about Pure Intentions, visit the Pure Intentions website at pureintentionscoffee.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts