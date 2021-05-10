Spectrum to hire 360 representatives at Charlotte call center

Spectrum is hosting a virtual hiring event through May 26. Candidates are asked to apply online at Spectrum's careers site and complete the Virtual Job Trial.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum announced Monday that it plans to hire 360 retention representatives at its Charlotte call center over the next several months.

Representatives handle calls from existing customers with Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice services from across the company’s 41-state service area.

“Spectrum’s decision to expand and create 360 new jobs in Charlotte is tremendous news,” said state Rep. Brandon Lofton. “I’m committed to fostering economic development and creating jobs. This announcement is great news for our community and confirmation of Spectrum’s commitment to this area.”

Spectrum said in a news release that these full-time, growth-opportunity roles offer competitive base pay, with lucrative commissions and incentive opportunities. Representatives who reach their targets can earn more than $50,000 annually; top performers have even higher earning potential. Spectrum also provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company’s market-leading retirement plan is a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Spectrum employees also can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complementary and discounted Spectrum services.

“Our inbound retention team plays a vital role in retaining customers and reselling our services to match the customer’s needs,” said Clyde Swain, Vice President of Residential Sales at the Charlotte center. “We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in Charlotte as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”

Spectrum is hosting a virtual hiring event through May 26. Candidates are asked to apply online at Spectrum's careers site and complete the Virtual Job Trial. Once these two steps are completed, a Spectrum Recruiter will confirm a date and time for an interview. To comply with social distancing, candidates moving forward in the hiring process undergo interviews via phone or live video, and the employee onboarding process is completed virtually.

Potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, with previous sales experience preferred. Candidates may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check.

