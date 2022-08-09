New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs.
A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision.
YouGov surveyed 1,000 people who had recently quit to find out why. Those surveyed had a list of 18 options to choose from, and were allowed to select multiple options. Here are the highest-ranked options:
- 30% said a bad boss or bad management drove them to quit.
- 23% quit because the job didn’t pay enough.
- 21% said a better job offer led to them quitting.
- 19% quit because of the work schedule or working conditions.
- 17% stated a bad workplace culture or bad co-workers caused them to quit.
- 17% quit because of a poor work/life balance.
- 17% stated the lack of opportunity to advance as the reason for quitting.
- 15% quit because of burn-out.
- 13% retired.
- 11% moved away from their place of employment.
- 11% said personal reasons caused them to quit.
