New poll reveals most common reasons why people quit their jobs

A recent YouGovAmerica poll found 81% of Americans have quit a job at some point in their life with only 6% regretting the decision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Great Resignation, as it's been dubbed, has marked a time when record numbers of Americans quit their jobs.

YouGov surveyed 1,000 people who had recently quit to find out why. Those surveyed had a list of 18 options to choose from, and were allowed to select multiple options. Here are the highest-ranked options:

30% said a bad boss or bad management drove them to quit.

23% quit because the job didn’t pay enough.

21% said a better job offer led to them quitting.

19% quit because of the work schedule or working conditions.

17% stated a bad workplace culture or bad co-workers caused them to quit.

17% quit because of a poor work/life balance.

17% stated the lack of opportunity to advance as the reason for quitting.

15% quit because of burn-out.

13% retired.

11% moved away from their place of employment.

11% said personal reasons caused them to quit.

