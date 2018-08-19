CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting at a boarding house in the 3100 block of Avalon Road in west Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the victim and a female tenant began to argue. Soon after, the female tenants family began fighting the victim, that is when CMPD said the victim was shot in the upper leg.

Police have not yet said who fired the shots. Three people have been detained while CMPD continues their investigation.

